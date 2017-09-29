North Nashville shooting suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for a shooting near downtown Nashville earlier this month that injured one man.

The shooting occurred on Blank Street on Sept. 8.

According to the arrest report, a group of people were sitting on a wall when 20-year-oldTevin Griffin approached them and asked them if they had a problem.

When they asked him the same question, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot twice, hitting a man in the leg as he was running away.

Griffin was later identified in a photo lineup by the victim.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide, trespassing, aggravated assault and drug possession. His bond was set at $135,000.