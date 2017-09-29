JOE BIDDLE: Friday Notes: Sept. 29, 2017

Random ruminations while wondering whatever happened to Woody Widenhofer. . .

BUTCH ON STAGE: If Tennessee Coach Butch Jones ever needed to win a game, it is Saturday’s home game against Georgia.

He is being watched on every move he makes during the Dawgs game.

Mr. Tennessee Peyton Manning is in K-Town this weekend. So is his wife Ashley and father of the Manning clan, Archie.

Peyton publicly stated he is pulling for Butch to turn the tide. Beating the Bulldogs would go a long way to prove he can win the big games, the games Big Orange fans are foaming at the mouth to claim.

If they continue to play like a team that is sometimes clueless, the anti-Butch chatter will increase decibel levels.

PITINO GONE SOUTH: The Louisville Cardinals basketball program is facing chaos, as the Feds have Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino in their sights.

The school’s former president was fired earlier this year. Athletics Director Tom Jurich was asked to fire Pitino. When he refused, they let Jurich go and Pitino was fired.

They fled to second homes in the Sunshine State. One has a home in the Miami area. One has a home in Clearwater. The third has a home in Naples.

There will be an unknown number of people facing federal charges. This is not a NCAA investigation of coaches accused of breaking NCAA rules. These guys with three capital letters on their jacket (FBI) play for keeps.

There are more schools involved, mainly aimed at the coaching staffs, including head coaches and assistants. Auburn is said to be under investigation. I don’t know if former Tennessee coach and current Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is part of it, but if he is he will never coach college basketball in his life.

It is thought this is only the tip of the iceberg. It involves around shoe companies giving money to agents to steer high school hotshots to schools that are in on the plan. We’re talking in the six figures bonus to land a school of choice.

GONE CRAZY: Titans pass catching tight end Delanie Walker said he received a death threat soon after the Titans refused to stand for the national anthem in protest of NFL players who want to change the country.

This has gone far enough. It only takes one or two kooks to take it to the next level. A lot of Titans players go out of their way to be involved not only in our cities, but also in their home states.

The protesting players and coaches need to come to their senses. There has been reported nation-wide fans burning their team jerseys and turning their tickets back and tuning the NFL teams out.

Their ratings were dropping before the protests started and they have escalated. Many NFL players live in a bubble. They are misguided this time and they need to shut it down. If they don’t choose to live in this country, I can recommend some countries they could live in if they really want to taste oppression.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.