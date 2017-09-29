Holiday light show saved; Dancing Lights moves to Wilson County Ag Center

LEBANON, Tenn. – The Dancing Lights of Christmas show has a new home at the site of the Wilson County Fair.

Earlier this week, the city of Nashville made public the decision to shut down the popular holiday light show because of traffic problems.

The Wilson County Ag Center has completed negotiations to save the light show, just in time for the holiday season.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of this community. They were rooting for us, the little guy, and that support made us want to fight to stay open even more,” said owner Mike Scalf. “We pride ourselves on being a fun, family tradition, and we are thrilled that our fans will get to experience this tradition again this year.”

More than 45,000 cars passed through the show at Jellystone Park last year. When the city of Nashville pulled the plug, many people went on social media to complain.

A News 2 online poll got more than 5,000 votes with 92% voting to save the light show.

The announcement is also good news for several non-profit groups that count on donations from the holiday light show to help fund their charitable work in Middle Tennessee.

