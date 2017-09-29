Hermitage neighborhood on alert after man caught on surveillance naked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bizarre story out of Hermitage, as Metro police search for a man caught stripping and touching himself on a woman’s back patio.

It happened late at night, while everyone inside was sound asleep. The whole ordeal was caught on camera.

Tucked deep in a neighborhood along Griffin Place, there’s mystery involving two socks and a lost shirt.

“It was real creepy,” explained Russell Marshall, who’s sister found the shirt. “She thought it was mine. I said no, she went back there, and then she found some socks, and then that’s when she checked her video that’s out on her patio.”

Through surveillance video, she found the clothes belonged to a strange man, who walked into the Marshall’s backyard early Tuesday morning.

“Just walking around doing all kinds of weird things,” said Marshall. “Then he took off his socks, then of course he took off his t-shirt, and he was buck naked on the patio.”

Over the course of a half hour plus, the man is seen pacing through the backyard, at times trying to open the patio door.

At other times, he’s seen touching himself.

Russell says he also broke the faucet off their back spigot.

“He broke this off of here, because he was trying to get some water or something like that,” he explained.

After 36 minutes, he disappears off camera, hopping the fence while leaving his clothes behind.

Russell and sister have since sounded the alarm, posting the video online, and calling police.

They’ve also added locks on their back patio.

Now neighbors are on alert, with this man on the run.

“Hopefully they will catch him,” said Marshall. “We’ve got other families and children over here, that’s just not safe.”

Metro Police say they are following strong leads.

If the man is caught he could face charges including indecent exposure, and trespassing.