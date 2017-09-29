Gathering of Goldens to be held Saturday in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An organization will hold a benefit Saturday for rescued Golden Retrievers in Middle Tennessee.

Adopt-a-Golden Nashville will host the Great Golden Gathering at the Cottonwood subdivision in Franklin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be food trucks, live entertainment, agility demonstrations and a lot of Golden Retrievers.

The entry fee is $10 per person and anyone under 15 gets in for free.

All proceeds will benefit the medical costs of the Golden Retriever orphans.

To learn more about the event, click here.