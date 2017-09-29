Former fan returns Titans gear to stadium following protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A one-time Titans fan says he is no longer a fan after the protests during week three of the NFL season.

The Titans chose to stay in their locker room while the Star-Spangled Banner was playing.

A veteran of the Army National Guard, Jim Simpson, told News 2 the team’s actions were disrespectful to the flag and the country.

“I take that as a personal insult when they decide to kneel or not show on the field,” Simpson said.” “It’s not a political issue at all, but this is some disrespect that I feel toward me, my fellow Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine brothers and sisters.”

Jim returned several shirts, towels, and bags to the team’s front office at Nissan Stadium.

A representative from the team said they will hold on to the items for Simpson in case he changes his mind on the matter.