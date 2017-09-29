Dickson offering free classes on active shooter situations

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson Police Department has offered a seminar on how to handle an active shooter situation for more than a year.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt. David Cole has presented the program for area businesses, industries, and churches.

In the wake of the Antioch church shooting, Dickson Mayor Don Weiss Jr. has decided to present the program for free to the public.

“We all like to remember the Dickson of our youth and assure ourselves that nothing like the events at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ could happen here. But we realize that the potential for violence exists everywhere — where we work, where we worship and where we play,” Weiss said. “While we don’t want to create an atmosphere of fear and paranoia, we want to provide our residents with tools and information that can make the difference between life and death in a panic situation.”

The class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Dickson Senior Center at 206 West Walnut St. There will also be a class on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. That class will be held in the council chambers of Dickson City Hall at 600 East Walnut St.

The approximately 90-minute free program includes tips on surviving, escaping and assisting law enforcement in an active shooter situation.