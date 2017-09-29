Crossville police preparing for potential neo-Nazi group protests

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crossville police are gearing up for a possible protest over the weekend.

Police say they received information that a white supremacist and neo-Nazi group could be planning a protest and could be meeting in the area.

Officers also say they expect a counter protest group to respond to the protest, creating a potentially dangerous environment for bystanders and people involved in protests.

Police are urging potential protestors to remain peaceful, but said they will be vigilant if the protests do occur.