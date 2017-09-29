Accused Columbia bank hostage taker tells his story

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Alabama man who is accused of walking into a Columbia bank and holding 10 people hostage last Friday, has been charged.

Douglas Roach was charged with 10 counts of aggravated kidnapping and assault after he walked into the bank with a machete on Sept. 22 and took hostages.

The 54-year-old told News 2 that he didn’t want to hurt anyone.

“I didn’t want anyone harmed. If I wanted to harm them I’d have brought a gun,” says Roach.

While the Alabama native wasn’t armed with a gun, he was armed with the machete but said he never pulled it out.

“I didn’t threaten them. It was hid in this arm the whole time in the sleeve and never taken out,” he said.

While Roach said he wasn’t there to hurt anyone or rob the bank, his intention was to die by cop.

“I wanted my story told and let the police execute me. To kill me,” said Roach.

He also said that some hostages wanted to stay even though he told police they were free to go.

“Police were asking could they leave and I said yes and they said no we want to stay they knew they weren’t in danger. Also they didn’t want me to be harmed and I told them why I was there. I was there for death by cop,” said Roach.

The grandfather of two said he intends to plead not guilty. His bond is set at $750,000.