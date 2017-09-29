Coach, teammates offer support after Titans star received death threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans star Delanie Walker received death threats after the team decided to stay in the locker room before the anthem during Sunday’s game.

Now, Walker’s teammates and head coach are speaking out about the threats and the protest.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said that while the team didn’t make a big deal about the threats, the NFL will investigate.

“We have turned it over to the NFL and let them deal with it. We did not make it a big issue, but we are aware of it,” said Mularkey.

Cornerback Logan Ryan said that he was done speaking on the anthem, but the message was conveyed wrong to the fans.

“We all respect the military. So it’s not about that at all. We’re trying to speak about equality, which we’re trying to make strides in and I think that’s the conversations that are being had now,” said Ryan.

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews said that Walker and his family didn’t deserve the threats.

My kids aren’t as old as his kids. I heard people were going on his son’s page, and it’s just unfortunate. It shows you where we’re still at in this country. We still have strides to make moving forward. It’s just unfortunate that a pro bowl player, a great person on and off the field, represents this organization well,” said Matthews.

However, the team is ready to move on from the whole situation.

“We’ll move on to Houston,” said coach Mularkey.

The Titans will travel to Houston to play the division rival Texans Sunday.