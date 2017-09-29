Bridgestone Arena to host star-studded country music benefit concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music’s biggest stars are getting together for a concert to benefit Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and other islands struck by recent hurricanes.

The concert, named “COUNTRY RISING”, will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 12 and will feature huge stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and George Strait.

The star-studded concert will benefit The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The initiative was founded in September to support victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.