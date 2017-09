PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway 109 was completely shut down at Academy Rd. Friday afternoon.

A bad accident involving a car and a farm tractor happened around 2 p.m. at Hwy. 109 and Hollis Chapel in Sumner County.

A Life Flight medical chopper landed at the scene to transport one of the victims to the hospital.

Police say Portland High School football game traffic could be affected by the backup.