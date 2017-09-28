Woman charged in Robertson County officer-involved shooting

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was indicted on charges of assault after she allegedly pointed a gun at two officers earlier this year.

The situation resulted in an officer-involved shooting in White House, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

It happened on June 16 when the TBI says officers were called to a Motel 6 on Hester Drive in response to a domestic situation.

Samantha Rediker is accused of being in possession of a gun and failing to drop it when officers asked. She’s further accused of pointing it at the two White House officers, prompting then to open fire, striking Rediker at least one time.

The gun turned out to be a BB gun, according to the TBI.

Rediker was indicted on Sept. 20 on two counts of assault. She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Robertson County jail on $7,500 bond.