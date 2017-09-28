Truck slams into home in Priest Lake community

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck crashed into multiple parked cars and knocked a porch from its foundation at a home in the Priest Lake community early Thursday morning.
It happened in the 3200 block of Anderson Road before 5 a.m.
The driver reportedly showed up at an area hospital where he said he hit a few cars and a building. Officers later arrived to the crash scene and found the damage.
Metro police told News 2 the truck was navigating a curve when it traveled through a yard, hit multiple cars before crashing into the porch of a home.
The driver could possibly face charges for the crash.
Many of the impacted neighbors slept right through the crash.