Truck slams into home in Priest Lake community

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck crashed into multiple parked cars and knocked a porch from its foundation at a home in the Priest Lake community early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 3200 block of Anderson Road before 5 a.m.

The driver reportedly showed up at an area hospital where he said he hit a few cars and a building. Officers later arrived to the crash scene and found the damage.

Metro police told News 2 the truck was navigating a curve when it traveled through a yard, hit multiple cars before crashing into the porch of a home.

The driver could possibly face charges for the crash.

Many of the impacted neighbors slept right through the crash.

