‘Shooting Hunger’ competition raises thousands for Second Harvest Food Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A unique sporting event aimed at stocking the shelves of the Second Harvest Food Bank took place at the Nashville Gun Club Thursday.

More than 300 people turned out for the “Shooting Hunger” competition, and another 150 showed up to cheer them on.

Hunters, farmers,businessmen and shooting sportsmen and women were competing in a sporting clays fun shoot. Among the competitors were News 2’s Joe Leadingham and Jerry Barlar.

The event is sponsored by the Tennessee Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and Tennessee Farmer’s Co-op.

Together they’ve raised enough money to supply 150,000 meals for hungry Tennesseans.