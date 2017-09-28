Recovering addict uses story to teach signs of addiction, teen tendencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyone has a story to tell.

“I know a lot of parents probably don’t think, ‘My kid could be this way.’ I know for a fact my father didn’t think so.”

In Chad Morgan’s case, his story went from innocence to experience–his experiences not always good.

“At 18, I was a convicted felon. It all stemmed from alcohol and my own doing,” he told News 2.

And Morgan is one person who wants his story heard.

“I was a functioning heroin addict for at least a year and a half, while I was working,” he said.

His has that silver lining you hope for. He now talks to young people about the dangers of addiction.

But Morgan will admit he learned the hard way. Growing up he had dreams of playing college baseball. He got off track as a high school senior.

Drinking alcohol led to an assault charge. Three DUIs and heroin use followed after time spent in jail.

“Nothing but chaos, chaos,” Morgan said.

Today, he is introspective and fortunate to be alive. Morgan also knows the game and wants to educate anyone who will listen, much like Angela Camp.

“You know your kid. If something is going on with your kid, you’re going to feel it,” Camp explained to News 2. “You’re going to know. Don’t ignore the warning signs.”

Those signs can be the key to leading your teen away from addiction. With Bradford Health Services, Camp educates on teen drug habits.

Parents can’t miss warning signs or ignore out of fear. Camp warns that’s a mistake.

“When kids know that we know they’re using and we don’t say anything, they take it as permission,” she says.

Camp suggests watching for patterns of isolation, withdrawal, a drop in grades or motivation–and be a parent, because teens are usually one step ahead.

Today, young people are using cases that on the outside look like ordinary water bottles or soda cans, but they’re used to store drugs. It’s called hiding in plain sight.

“The days of looking for a baggy of pot and some rolling papers are over. The kids are much more sophisticated than that,” Camp says.

“I just wish that kids could see the light your whole life is ahead of you,” adds Morgan.

Morgan is here today because of Sumner County Recovery Court. He’s been sober for more than a year.

He’s 31 and now knows his calling.

“I was very unfortunate to go down that path but I would do it 100 times if it would just help one person, one kid out there,” says Morgan.

