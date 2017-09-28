Popular Nashville Facebook duo start petition for Jellystone light show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Nashville men, known for their viral videos, created a petition to make sure the “Dancing Lights of Christmas” at Jellystone Park don’t go out.

“Austin and Colin” created a Facebook petition in an effort to get the show to go on.

For them, it’s a holiday tradition they’ve incorporated into their lives and something they believe makes Nashville a better community.

“Nashville cares about the dancing lights and so we started a petition and we made a video. I think you can tell it’s been less than a day probably 12 hours and it’s almost at 5,000 people

signed the petition which means their taking action. I just knew that there were people who cared and i think we wanted to use our platform to show that hey Nashville acres so much about this

and especially in this divisive time let’s find a way to figure it out,” said Austin.

The viral duo said that even though there are some issues with the event in the neighborhood, those can be worked out and the community can still enjoy the event.

“I know there’s some – some cons with the neighborhood and the traffic back there and that’s a big issue and that can’t be overlooked but um on the other hand there’s got to be a way that this

can still happen to some extent somewhere and still provide that joy to the community,” they stated.

The petition can be found on the Austin and Colin Facebook page.

RELATED: Dimming of lights at Jellystone Park sparks debate across community