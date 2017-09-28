Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Ella Jean Café on MeHarry Boulevard scored 94.

Jack Cawthon’s Bar-B-Cue on Charlotte Avenue scored 95.

Helen’s Hot Chicken on Jefferson Street scored 96.

A reinspection of El Jaliscience on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville scored 90 after receiving a 52. Health inspectors previously noted problems with food storage, including a pot of beef and cooked peppers stored directly on top of raw chicken in the cooler. Additionally, the health department found issues with handwashing and an employee was seen rising off dishes and storing them with clean dishes.

