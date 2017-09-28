Mayor Barry responds to teacher’s concern over blocked sidewalk during fire drill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A concerned children’s center teacher in Madison took action this week after she had to go to plan B during a fire drill with her class.

Melinda Brown was doing a routine drill with her students at The King’s Daughter’s Child Development Center when she ran into a problem Wednesday. The sidewalk used to evacuate infants and toddlers was blocked by a large metal piece planted into the ground.

The school’s executive director told News 2 crews have been working to install fiber in the area.

“When you evacuate infants and toddlers, you are using baby beds and evacuation cribs, so having our sidewalk blocked with line would hinder us getting out quickly,” said Candyee Goode, the school’s executive director.

The teachers ultimately evacuated the children out of a different part of the building.

Brown took her frustrations to social media and tweeted her concern for the safety of the students to the mayor of Nashville.

“We treat them as our own, love them as our own, yes they have mom and dad but we want to keep them safe. We want to do everything in our power to keep them safe,” she said.

Mayor Megan Barry responded to Brown’s tweet, asking for the address where there were issues.

“I was so proud that she expressed her concern and Mayor Barry was on it. She had the crews out here, they’ve been out here, they cut the line and made it safe for us again,” said Goode.

Thursday morning, crews were out cleaning up, and teachers say if a fire were to happen, they can now quickly evacuate infants and toddlers with their first choice plan in place.