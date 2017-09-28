Man injured in shooting at Antioch hotel

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting at an Antioch motel late Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Crossings Place off Interstate 24.

After receiving reports of gunshots fired, Metro officers found projectiles and spent bullet casings in a stairwell of the hotel.

A short time later, a man showed up at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

Metro police believe he was shot at the hotel though he has been uncooperative with the investigation.

No additional information was released.