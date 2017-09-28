Man arrested in double murder at South Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect in a double murder at a South Nashville apartment complex Sunday morning has been arrested.

Metro police charged 23-year-old Oscar Delgado-Flores, of Smyrna, Wednesday with two counts of criminal homicide for the shooting deaths of Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court.

Gabino and Pagada were sitting in a black Lincoln MKS sedan when gunmen in a white Chevy Traverse opened fire, killing them both.

The shooters jumped back into the SUV and fled. The SUV was later recovered in Rutherford County.

Delgado-Flores admitted to driving the Chevy on Sunday morning during an interview with detectives.

A motive for the murders remains under investigation and police expect to make more arrests.