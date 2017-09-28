Man arrested after Memphis rapper shot outside Hollywood hotel

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles police have arrested a man after a rapper was shot and wounded outside a landmark Hollywood hotel.

Officer Irma Mota says Wednesday Corey McClendon was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of rapper Young Dolph.

The rapper was critically injured. His real name is Adolph Thornton Jr.

Mota says the 43-year-old McClendon, of Memphis, Tennessee was detained by police shortly after the shooting.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press Tuesday that detectives were investigating whether the shooting is connected to a rivalry with another hip-hop artist. The official spoke to AP on condition of anonymity in order to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Three people were arrested after shooting at Young Dolph’s SUV in North Carolina in February.