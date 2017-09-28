Logan County man charged in infant daughter’s death

AUBURN, Ky. (WKRN) – A Logan County man WAS arrested after police say he was involved in the death of his five-month-old daughter.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested Michael “Tony” Thigpen early Thursday.

Investigators say Thigpen will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree neglect and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies say the investigation has been ongoing since June 10, 2017.