LIVE at 6:30pm: Town Hall Meeting on Teens and Drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is investigating the world of teens and drugs, the trends in society, the tactics on combat, and turning points in rehabilitation.

Twenty-five percent of teens who use drugs are addicted before the age of 18, and fatal overdoses are rising.

Joining us are three panelists to shed some light on youths and addiction, including Marie Williams, head of Tennessee’s Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; Miss Tennessee, Caty Davis, whose platform is educating young people on the dangers of addiction; and Jay Sharp, a representative of Addiction Campuses, father of a teenager and former high school basketball coach.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.

