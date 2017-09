FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate reportedly walked away from his work crew Thursday in Franklin County.

The sheriff’s office said Johnny Willoughby only had 30 days left to serve on charges of violating his probation.

He’s accused of walking away while working on UTSI Road not far from the University of Tennessee Space Institute in Tullahoma.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 931-962-0123 or dial 911.