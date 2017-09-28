Governor Haslam ‘thinking,’ ‘praying’ about running for Corker seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The potential list of those think thinking about running for Senator Bob Corker’s seat in Washington went right to the top of Tennessee politics on Thursday.

“I think it merits some time thinking about it and praying about it, which I will do over the next several days,” Governor Bill Haslam told News 2 Thursday morning. “It’s a personal decision about what you want to do with your life and can I be helpful in this role?”

Whatever the governor does is the latest aftershock of a political earthquake in the wake of Sen. Corker saying Tuesday afternoon that he would not seek a third term.

Unlike Middle Tennessee congressional member Marsha Blackburn and former West Tennessee U.S. Representative Stephen Fincher, who both expressed interest within hours after Corker’s announcement, the governor declined to issue a public statement about the possibility until Thursday morning.

Haslam indicated he was thinking of the other potential candidates in the timeline of his own decision.

“I don’t have an answer at this point,” he added. “But, in fairness to others involved, I won’t stretch it out forever, but I don’t have a set time frame.”

The governor went on to say, “It’s not going to be a month, but it’s probably not going to be tomorrow either.”

Haslam did not want to say who has been calling him about running, but News 2 has learned a lot of those are from national figures in the Republican party.