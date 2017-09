NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire in South Nashville Thursday morning.

The fire began at a home in the 2800 block of Live Oak Road, which is off Thompson Lane.

No one was injured in the fire, which is believed to have started in the garage.

The garage sustained the majority of the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was released.

Here is a look at the house fire on Live Oak Rd. Significant damage to garage. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/sR0uYC8cc3 — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) September 28, 2017