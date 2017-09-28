FedEx now hiring for 600 seasonal positions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – FedEx is adding more than 50,000 seasonal positions this year to help through the holidays.

At least 600 of those jobs are here in Nashville, and the openings include package handlers and other support positions.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” said Brian Jackson, Nashville hub senior manager.

He continued, “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”

Last year, more than one third of the package handlers hired at FedEx ground facilities retained employment after the holiday season. Click here to apply.