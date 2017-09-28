Dog run over by FedEx truck, Lebanon family seeks answers

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family dog was run over and killed by a FedEx truck. The driver did not slow down or stop, instead driving away.

Now weeks later, the family still seeks answers from FedEx.

Hooch spent much of his nearly seven years out in the country, between him and his neighbor’s long driveways.

“My husband got him right before we got engaged,” said Leslie Allen, Hooch’s owner.

After 3 or 4 years, Big Hooch became a little girl’s world.

“My daughter hasn’t known life without Hooch,” explained Allen. “He’s been by her side from the moment we brought her home.”

He’s by her side no longer, after being run over in that country driveway two weeks ago.

It happened in the neighbor’s driveway, following a package delivery by FedEx.

“I got a call while I was at work, from my neighbor,” said Allen. “My dog had been in an accident.”

Surveillance cameras outside the neighbor’s home caught the incident.

“He didn’t even slow down,” said Allen. “Hooch was such a large dog, there’s no way [the driver] wouldn’t have felt it.”

Since the incident, Leslie says she’s been in a maddening game of phone tag with FedEx.

Through the course of several calls, she says she’s been given a couple different instructions:

Track down Hooch’s nearly seven year old adoption papers and find a quote for the type of dog Hooch is which is difficult for a boxer/wire haired terrier mix rescued from a shelter.

Leslie says she simply wants an apology, and for FedEx to make this right.

“Hooch is irreplaceable, you can’t replace him with just another dog,” said Allen. “Having to explain to my daughter every couple days that he’s not coming home, it’s just, it’s hard to put a price on that.”

A FedEx spokesperson responded with the following statement:

“This was a terrible accident and we extend our sympathy and apologize to the Allen family for their loss. We take this very seriously and are gathering more information about the incident and the initial response reported by Ms. Allen.”