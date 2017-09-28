Dickson police: Man caught red-handed while making counterfeit bills

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson police have a warning for everyone. Look closely at the bills in your wallet.

It comes after local police and the Secret Service arrested a man in a motel room who was allegedly printing fake money.

Jason Turner reportedly admitted to police he was making 5, 10, and 20 dollar bills, and he’s now charged with counterfeiting.

Dickson police said they aren’t sure how much of the fake currency is floating around.

“It looked good. He passed quite a bit,” said Detective Jimmy Mann.

The 30-year-old was reportedly caught red-handed at the motel off Interstate 40.

“He did tell us the printer was under the bed. He had these two bills in his pocket,” Det. Mann told News 2.

Authorities say bags filled with counterfeit money were seized.

One bill is a combination of different denominations bleeding over each other. Investigators said this evidence is an example of Turner testing the printer, the ink, the paper, trying to get everything lined up.

When asked how much money is out there, Detective Mann stopped for a moment and then said, “How much is out there? We get complaints every day.”

The money has so far shown up in Dickson, Williamson, and Hickman counties. Detectives said more arrests are anticipated in the case.

How do you know if yours are fake? Slow down. Feel the paper. Look for the watermark.

The Secret Services estimates there are $9 million in counterfeit bills circulating in the United States. The Federal Reserve encourages merchants and consumers to know your money. Click here for more information.