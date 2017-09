Alicia Martin is an early childhood teacher at Willow Tree Academy in Nolensville, Williamson County.

She helps toddlers develop fine motor and speech skills. She even teaches them sign language.

Learning commands like ‘more’ and ‘please’ helps toddlers communicate while speech skills develop.

Parents appreciate this!

So we salute Alicia Martin as our News 2 Educator of the week.

Click here to view past educators.