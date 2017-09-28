2 wanted for aggravated kidnapping, assault in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are wanted by authorities in Montgomery County for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Kelly Halliburton and Adam Felts are accused of entering a home on Oak Plains Road last Saturday and demanding $800 from a woman who lives there.

The sheriff’s office says when the victim wasn’t able to produce the money, she was robbed, assaulted, and forcibly removed from the home.

Once outside, the victim was forced into a car as the suspects allegedly made comments about driving her to the river and hurting her.

According to authorities, as the car approached the intersection of McAdoo Creed and Sango roads, the victim was able to jump out and run to a nearby convenience store for help.

Halliburton, 45, is now wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and robbery. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 262 pounds, with balding gray hair and blue eyes. His bond was set at $100,000.

Felts, 37, is wanted on the same charges He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. His bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information concerning their location is asked to call Investigator Tim Adair at 931-648-0611 ext. 13402. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.