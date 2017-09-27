WATCH: President Trump to unveil tax plan in Indianapolis at 2 p.m. Central

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

News 2 will stream President Trump’s speech live. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app. 

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his tax plan at a speech in Indianapolis at 2 p.m. Central.

Small business owners, large corporations and the super wealthy could fare well under President Donald Trump’s tax plan. The middle-class could come out ahead, too, but the plan has too many holes to determine how individual taxpayers would be affected.

The plan would reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to three — 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. But it doesn’t specify the income levels for each bracket. Those are important details, which will be sorted out by Congress.

 

 