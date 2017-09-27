WATCH: Coach and AD fired by University of Louisville, news conference 12pm CT

News 2 will stream the news conference live. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Rick Pitino has reportedly been fired, along with Tom Jurich, the athletic director, according to ESPN.

A news conference is set for Noon Central.

The Louisville program has been linked to a federal investigation of corruption in recruiting.

Ten men, including a top Adidas executive and 4 assistant coaches are facing corruption charges and were charged Tuesday with using bribes to influence athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents

Federal prosecutors said at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000 — using money supplied by Adidas — to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify them as Louisville and Miami, according to the Associated Press

The University of Louisville’s interim president Gregory Postel released this statement on Facebook: