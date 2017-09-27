Victim fights back and catches burglar in Madison

MADISON, Tenn, (WKRN) – Metro police arrested 39-year old Billy Bowen after an alleged burglary in Madison Tuesday.

According to the arrest reports, the victim saw Bowen take a cell phone and hat out of his car.

The victim confronted the suspect and police say the stolen items were returned and that Bowen then walked away.

The victim told police hat he got in his car and followed Bowen to a parking lot where he confronted him again.

Bowen allegedly punched the victim in the face.

The victim grabbed Bowen and held him to the ground until police arrived.

Bowen told police is was a misunderstanding and he thought the car belonged to his boss.

Police say he smelled heavily of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. Bowen is facing charges of assault and burglary.