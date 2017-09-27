Semi knocks utility poles down along Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi-truck snagged on a low-hanging wire on Gallatin Pike Wednesday morning, knocking down at least four utility poles.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. near the intersections of Stratton and Eastland avenues.

Metro police told News 2 the truck took down four poles, caused another to lean and shattered glass at a bus stop.

Gallatin Road was closed in the immediate area. Crews with the Nashville Electric Service are expected to repair the poles.

No additional information was released.

