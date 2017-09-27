Police: Guns used in Antioch church shooting were lawfully purchased

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said today all four guns used by or with the Antioch church shooting suspect last Sunday were lawfully purchased.

A press release Wednesday states the investigation showed Emanuel Samson lawfully purchased one of the weapons, while a relative lawfully purchased the other three.

Metro police say Samson bought the .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol found in his SUV from a Rutherford County retailer in December 2015.

Police also said a relative purchased the .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol allegedly used to fire the shots at the church from a Rutherford County retailer in August 2016.

That same relative reportedly purchased the AR-15 rifle recovered in a case from Samson’s vehicle from the same Rutherford County retailer in February 2014, and the 9mm semi-automatic pistol recovered from the church was purchased by the relative from a Wilson County retailer in August 2016.

Metro police noted that relative was interviewed as part of the investigation and reported the three guns were given to Samson for safe keeping.

Samson, 25, is accused of opening fire in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ just after 11 a.m. last Sunday. A woman was shot and killed in the parking lot before he allegedly went inside and continued firing numerous shots.

Six people were injured in the shooting, including the church’s minister and his wife, and the church’s usher was injured after confronting Samson and holding him at gunpoint until police could arrive.

The 25-year-old was charged Sunday night with one count of murder. A bond has yet to be set, and further charges are forthcoming.

