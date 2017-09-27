PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner, 1926-2017

Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses from Playboy playmates in Cannes, France, Friday, May 14, 1999 during the 52nd Cannes Film Festival. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

In this Oct. 13, 2011 photo, American magazine publisher, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, Hugh Hefner is seen surrounded by books at his home at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Kristian Dowling)

From left, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison, and Kendra Wilkinson arrive at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honoring Warren Beatty in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Playboy boss Hugh Hefner, right, poses with girlfriend Barbi Benton on a circular bed aboard his private jet a The Big Bunny, May, 1970. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

FILE - This Oct. 13, 2011 file photo shows American magazine publisher, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, Hugh Hefner at his home at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hefner’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss the Playboy founder from a lawsuit filed by a woman who accuses Bill Cosby of abusing her at the Playboy Mansion in 2008. A motion filed Tuesday, June 28, in a Los Angeles federal court contends that a lawsuit filed by former model Chloe Goins is barred by the statute of limitations, and she has not pleaded facts that would allow the case to proceed. (AP Photo/Kristian Dowling)

American magazine publisher, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, Hugh Hefner at his home (aka Playboy Mansion) in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Kristian Dowling)

Hugh Hefner, right, poses with his wife Kimberly Hefner, center, in 1993. (AP Photo)

Playboy philosopher Hugh Hefner says his 200 million dollar empire is setting down after a flamboyant youth and a tumultuous adolescence, Nov. 16, 1977. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)

HOLMBY HILLS, CA - MAY 09: Hugh Hefner attends Playboy's 2013 Playmate Of The Year luncheon honoring Raquel Pomplun at The Playboy Mansion on May 9, 2013 in Holmby Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

STANSTED, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (centre) arrives at Stansted Airport on June 2, 2011 in Stansted, England. The photograph is a recreation of a picture originally taken in the 1960's, with ten of the new London Bunnies. Mr Hefner is back in the UK to mark the launch of the new Playboy Club in Mayfair, which opens on June 4. The club's opening will welcome back the iconic Playboy Bunny to London after a 30 year absence. Famous Bunnies have included Debbie Harry and Lauren Hutton. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)