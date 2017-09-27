Peyton Manning isn’t making a run for Corker’s Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since Bob Corker announced he won’t run for re-election, there have been speculations Vols legend Peyton Manning will put his name in the hat to take his seat.

The former quarterback cleared things up Wednesday while speaking with the 3HL show on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville.

When asked if he had any consideration to run, Manning laughed and immediately said, “No, no. Zero consideration.”

He continued, “I certainly have an interest in politics and our country; I just have zero interest in being a politician.”

Manning said he’s grateful of Corker’s friendship and wishes he and Alexander would stay in the Senate “until they’re 100 years old.”