NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after the South Nashville Boswell Harley Davidson was broken into early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the location on Fesslers Lane.

The male suspect appeared to use bricks to break in through the front door.

He was seen on surveillance carrying a large trash can full of leather jackets.

Metro police said he drove away in an older model Chevy Blazer SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.