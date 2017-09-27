Major meth pipeline busted in Sumner County; 3 arrested

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major meth pipeline was shut down, thanks to a united effort by Sumner County drug agents, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation ATF, and police departments in both Nashville and Portland.

Pounds of the dangerous drug are now off the streets of Portland, and the investigation is spreading beyond our state’s borders.

The meth, also known as ice, is typically smuggled over the Mexican border to America. In this case, drug agents seized all of it in little Portland, Tennessee.

“We are doing something right, and we are getting closer to the source,” one drug agent told News 2.

Over the last four months, law officers in two states have confiscated three pounds of meth.

“That’s good we got it off the street; rare for this kind of weight to be in Portland,” the agent said.

Authorities also recovered stolen handguns.

“It makes you crazy. They stay up for days. You stay up that long. Your mind goes crazy, and they’ll do anything to get their fix,” the agent described.

Officers also seized over $19,000 in illicit drug money.

The investigation began when agents took down Portland residents Christina Zambrano and Ricky Dale Vance.

The couple’s arrest leads investigators to the next level of the ice pyramid.

“We started investigating Matthew Goldman, their source of supply,” the agent told News 2.

When drug officers stop the 33-year-old man, a pound of pure ice was reportedly found inside his briefcase.

“He had just re-upped from his source of supply out of state and he had a little over $1,000 in cash,” the agent explained.

A search warrant at Goldman’s hold reportedly yielded two stolen guns, one with the serial number wiped clean, and another stolen out of Hohenwald.

The trio was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver 300 plus grams of in a drug free zone.

News 2 was told the bust is just the tip of the iceberg.

According to task force members, before his arrest with a pound of meth, Goldman barely had an arrest record, not even a felony. The other two have extensive criminal histories.