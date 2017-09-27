Hundreds get free flu shot at Vanderbilt University’s Flulapalooza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – About 1,400 people lined up to get their flu shots at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s annual Flulapalooza.

Wednesday was the seventh year for the big vaccination event.

News 2 followed Vanderbilt resident, Eric Poulos as he got his flu shot.

“It’s the first year I have been able to do this. I’ve been through a lot of these vaccination things before. Never seen one this efficient, move this smoothly, make it so easy to get access to vaccines,” said Poulos after getting his shot.

News 2 checked the Center for Disease Control’s weekly flu tracker map and it shows that there are already reported flu cases in all the states that surround Tennessee.

However, experts say it is still too early to determine whether this will be a bad flu season.

“Typically in October, we start to see flu activity pick up. So, the CDC recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get their flu shot, and they recommend getting it by the end of October,” said Dr. Lori Rolando the Fluapalooza Chief Medical Director.

Dr. Roland says after you get a flu shot, it takes at least 10 days before it protects you.

Experts stress that getting the flu shot does not cause the flu, but some people do have minor reactions to the vaccine.

“You can have a sore arm; you might have some muscle aches, maybe even a low grade fever. Things like that which can seem like the flu. It’s typically symptoms of your immune system ramping up its reaction to the flu shot to give you protection,” said Dr. Roland.