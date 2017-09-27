Hendersonville car burglary victims fight back, chase suspect down

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car burglary victim fought back early Tuesday morning, chasing and punching the suspect, who now sits in juvenile detention.

Hendersonville police say the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, hit several cars in the area of Shivel Drive around 10 a.m. that morning.

He was caught outside of Boiana and Boiana LLC law firm, and employees there didn’t let him go.

“I looked out the window and saw that someone had been in my car, and I said, ‘Someone’s been in my car!’ and then I said, ‘No, someone is IN my car,'” Elizabeth Pryce recounted to News 2.

She and two of her colleagues went out to approach the suspect.

“I said, ‘What were you doing in my car?’ and he said ‘Oh, I wasn’t. I was going to the bus stop. I go to school at the local high school,’ and I said, ‘No, it’s 10 o’clock,'” Pryce explained.

The law firm employee then called police, and the teen took off.

“He started running through the woods, and we chased after him,” she explained.

Pryce says her two bosses followed, catching up with the suspect–and one of them punched him. That’s when the teen turned and threatened him.

“I know that he had threatened to stab one of my bosses,” said Pryce.

That’s when she says the suspect got away.

“He got a wedding band and some prescription medication,” she added, and it was a wedding band that had sentimental value to Pryce.

“It’s something I wanted to pass along to my daughter and it’s worth about $1,000,” she told News 2.

Police were able to track down and arrest the 15-year-old later. It turns out he lives down the street from the law firm.

“It makes me sad. It makes me wonder what their home life is like, and I’m very glad Hendersonville police are ahead of it instead of behind it,” said Pryce.

Police say the teen faces five counts of burglary and one count of aggravated assault. They have not yet recovered any of the stolen items.