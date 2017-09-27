GoFundMe campaigns created for Antioch minister, church usher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two new GoFundMe campaigns were set up to help both the minister and usher at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Minister Joey Spann and his wife Peggy were shot last Sunday when a gunman stormed inside and injured the church members after killing a woman outside.

The couple remains in the hospital in stable condition as they recover from their gunshot wounds, and the GoFundMe was set up to help the family with mounting medical expenses.

The church’s usher, Caleb Engle, was injured while confronting the accused gunman, who pistol-whipped the heroic 22-year-old in response. Metro police and the community alike credit the young man with saving more lives and putting an end to the tragic incident.

According to the GoFundMe for Engle, he “suffered a sever laceration to his head that required 16 staples and a dislocated shoulder that may need surgery to heal correctly. He was only one week into his new job when this shooting occurred, and at this time has no insurance.”

