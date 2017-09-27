Former Smith County deputy accused of stealing drugs from evidence locker

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department is accused of stealing drugs from the department’s evidence room.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained indictments against Tuesday against former deputy Brandon Marshall.

Marshall reportedly removed drugs from the evidence locker for personal reasons on two occasions, once while he was on-duty, according to the TBI.

Marshall, of Gordonsville, was subsequently terminated by the department.

He was booked into the Smith County jail and charged with two counts of official misconduct, theft and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $10,000.