‘Fixer Upper’ couple thanks fans, announces final season

WACO, Texas (WATE) — Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on their company’s website season five will be the last for the popular HGTV show “Fixer Upper.”

The couple says the decision was not the easiest to make but the right choice.

“Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place,” said the couple.

The show gives a look into the family’s home renovation business in Waco, Texas.

“This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

The couple went on to thank Knoxville-based HGTV for the opportunity.

“Thank you for sharing life with us and for the continued support. Thank you for having our backs! Thank you for caring about these homes and these families and the things that we care so much about.”