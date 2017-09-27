Fall Funtacular: Lucky Ladd Farms has nearly 100 activities for kids, families

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular takes us to Eagleville’s popular Lucky Ladd Farms on Wednesday.

The weather might not cooperate until Thursday, but things are already starting to look like fall at Luck Ladd.

The farm already has a seasonal corn maze ready for visitors that honors our NFL team, the Nashville Predators.

There is much more to do at Lucky Ladd Farms, too.

“We have nearly 100 activities out here at the farm for people of all ages to do,” said Amy Ladd.

She continued, “We have Tennessee’s largest petting farm, and then we have several acres of playgrounds with unique farm-themed playgrounds. We have mega-slides which are fun for everybody. We have a tractor train. Of course, we have our traditional wagon ride. We have an awesome nature trail that teaches folks about the Cedar Glades.”

Ladd told News 2 the most popular attractions are the animals and the mega slides.

If you’re planning to visit, click here to check Lucky Ladd’s schedule and hours.