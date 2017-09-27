East Precinct officers given lunch by Nashville Crime Stoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s partner Nashville Crime Stoppers fed Metro police’s East Precinct through their “Feed the Troops” program.

The busy lunchtime crowd enjoyed a cookout Wednesday through the organization, which gives back to the men and woman who serve and protect.

Officers enjoyed hamburgers, hotdogs, and all the fixings of good ole’ backyard barbecue.

Our partners with Crime Stoppers have previously made stops at both the central and Hermitage precincts as well.

Lee Company and Kroger help sponsor the event.