‘Dog lady’ of North Nashville must vacate rental home by Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two days and counting. That’s how long a Nashville woman and her brother have to vacate a rental home in North Nashville that’s soon scheduled to be demolished.

The woman is known for rescuing stray dogs and cats in her neighborhood, partnering with agencies to help find them homes, but now she is in need of one herself.

Rebecca McCarver is known around these parts of North Nashville as the dog lady.

“That’s a compliment for me to hear that, and for people to say that,” McCarver told News 2.

She explained, “Through Safe PAW and Dogs Deserve Better, I just call them and they just come and find homes for them.

Now, she and her brother Charles are in need of a home themselves.

They have lived at 1535 14th Avenue North for 12 years. The house was recently sold, and they were given a 30-day notice to move by the previous owner.

“September 29 was the deadline day we had to be out of the house,” McCarver said.

The sister and brother say that wasn’t enough time to find another home.

“It put us at a disadvantage and he should have gave us more time,” Charles Havis told News 2. “It was known back in July that he was going to sell the house.”

The home is scheduled to be torn down. McCarver said the previous owner and the buyer both told them about two other houses for rent, but said they were too small.

She also said the yards were not big enough to accommodate all of her animals.

“It’s a package deal because what would I do if I go and get me a place then where are the animals going to go?” she asked.

A look around this North Nashville neighborhood, older homes are being purchased, torn down and new ones being built.

“You can’t stop progress, but then what about compassion and caring for others,” McCarver said.

Come Friday at midnight, McCarver doesn’t know where she and he brother could end up if she doesn’t find another home in time.

The current owner lives out of state. A representative told News 2 she is doing everything she can to assist.

September’s rent was waived; in addition, $1,000 was offered to help with moving expenses.

The tenants never asked for an extension.

Word quickly spread on social media about McCarver’s situation and people are coming to her aid. A YouCaring account has been set up to accept donations to help the family find another home before Friday.