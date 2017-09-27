Dimming of lights at Jellystone Park sparks debate across community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Your holiday plans may look a bit different this year. The holiday lights show at Jellystone Park will not go forward.

Wednesday night at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville there was a meeting to talk about the changes

Last year, more than 45,000 cars passed through the exhibit, causing traffic issues in the already congested Opry Mills area along Briley Parkway.

The Dancing Lights Of Christmas owner told News 2 there are a few reasons you won’t be enjoying the display this year. One is the inability to agree on a traffic plan. Other issues include lease agreements and permit problems.

If you think the lights display should remain at Jellystone Park, there’s a petition to sign on Change.org. The authors of the petition say they’ll deliver it to city council members.

Meantime, our cameras were at Wednesday’s meeting.

It was initially scheduled to be a traffic planning meeting for Opry Mills, but ended up focusing on the lights. Some at the meeting say it’s time to see the Dancing Lights of Christmas go.

“When I can’t go right or I can’t go left off of the side road in my community to get to McGavock or anywhere else because they’re just lined up, the people have, over the years, figured out the shortcuts so they’re no longer accessible to us,” said one woman who attended.

News 2 spoke with another woman who has lived in the area for more than 20 years and says traffic was a problem before the lights came to Jellystone.

“We are in the Mecca for Christmas, and I hate to see one aspect of that be shut down when we all live here in Pennington Bend, and we know that’s the price we pay to live close to such great entertainment that we have,” said Debra Strasser.

The owner of Dancing Lights of Christmas is urging anyone who wants to see the attraction stay to contact city Councilman Jeff Syracuse or Mayor Megan Barry.